Pittsfield Police asking witnesses to come forward following murder of 22-year-old woman

Pittsfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding the one responsible for the death of a 22 year old woman.

Asiyann Jones, also known as Yanna, was found by officers suffering from a gunshot wound inside a motor vehicle in the area of 242 Dewey Avenue on Monday night.

Pittsfield Police say that they've received hundreds of tips, however they are sure that they were witnesses that were involved and not involved that they are asking to come forward.

"This is not about "snitching," "ratting," or telling on someone. This is not about your pride or your fear. Its about justice.This is about doing whats right, period. The Pittsfield Police Department will not accept an outcome of anything less than to find and charge the person(s) responsible for Yanna death."

If you are the person that Pittsfield Police are seeking, they are asking you to speak with lead case investigator Detective Matos at 448-9700 ext. 390.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.