Western Mass schools prepare to enroll students from Puerto Rico following hurricane

Western Mass school districts are preparing to take in students from Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Holyoke, Springfield and Chicopee school districts are opening their doors to students who are not able to return back to school just yet because of Hurricane Maria.

They said that in the wake of devastation they want to be able to help out in any way they can.

“They are concerned about what’s going on and trying to provide shelter, and the best thing we can do is if they’re in this district to provide some stability and that’s through education.”

Chicopee’s Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services Alvin Morton said that they will be accepting students from Puerto Rico within the next few weeks.

It all started with phone calls asking if this was a possibility and now he said Chicopee’s school district want to make it a reality.

“See what records they come with and if they have no records we evaluate the situation and enroll them the best we can to get them the proper education, “said Morton.

Morton said that right now there are 15 schools in the Chicopee school district with enough resources to help.

The students will be classified as “homeless,” so they will also have extra services available to them.

“We do have a homeless liaison, once we identify those students coming in from Puerto Rico we'll also contact families and supply backpacks any kind of school supplies and even coats-- things of necessity when the weather does change here.”

Holyoke and Springfield school districts are accepting students from Puerto Rico as well.

Holyoke schools said that 15 new students will be enrolling in the district, four of which have already arrived.

In Springfield, about 10 students from Puerto Rico could not go back because of the hurricane.

A spokesperson with Springfield Public Schools said they are also preparing for more students to come.

If you have a relative in Puerto Rico who needs these educational services, you can contact one of the school districts to learn how to get them enrolled.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.