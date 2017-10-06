Ludlow Football team launches app for fan engagement

Our Friday Feature of the week comes out of Ludlow, where the Lion's faithful have had plenty of reasons to enjoy the highs and lows of a football game, or any game for that matter.

It's all thanks to the school's new app: Lions Pride, and with a fan cam, rewards, and a heavy presence on social media, this app is giving students of all grades a reason to cheer their school teams on.

It’s an app even some college teams haven't grasped. For the Lions of Ludlow High School, their new school app 'Ludlow Lions Pride', is free on the app store, and getting plenty of attention.

"We're still adding pieces to it now. We're trying to figure out how to use it effectively, but the kids seem to be enjoying it."

Athletic Director Tim Brillo told Western Mass News that the idea came with help from varsity brands, an organization that aims to create memorable moments for young students.

The 'fan cam' allow fans to take a snapshot in their fresh game gear.

"I think that that's an important piece of it. The fans feel like they are involved in the game as well."

The app keeps track of the sports calendar, so you never miss a game, and takes you right to the school's Twitter page for game scores and announcements.

Students can earn points for going to games and answering trivia questions.

The top 50 in points are tracked, and those points can be cashed in for free game tickets, t-shirts, and more.

The app is already gaining traction. More than 200 students and staff have already downloaded the app in a matter of weeks, and it's expected to grow.

"We just introduced it to our faculty at our faculty meeting last Tuesday, and they're starting to get into it, and our fans are starting to get into it, so we're hoping to be over a thousand soon."

In his 8 years as an athletic director, Brillo has noticed a drop in attendance.

He said some students would rather just go on their phones or update social media.

This app hopes to be the best of both worlds, and for student-athletes like Holloway, more fans in the stands only better defines home field advantage.

The app will continue to make additions and improvements, including some new rewards, such as gift cards, and if all goes well, some homework passes.

Brillo hopes other high schools in western Mass will give it a try down the road.

