Friday Football Fever Scores for 10/6

We have some week five action tonight and this is the point in the season where the strong teams separate from the pack.
Here are the final scores for 10/6:
Palmer 37 -- Pathfinder 0
Longmeadow 47 – Agawam 19
West Springfield 49 -- Northampton 0
Easthampton 40 – Greenfield 28
Chicopee Comp 20 -- Westfield 8
Central 54 -- Holyoke 0
Minnechaug 41 -- Putnam 12
