Friday Football Fever Scores for 10/6

We have some week five action tonight and this is the point in the season where the strong teams separate from the pack.

Here are the final scores for 10/6:

Palmer 37 -- Pathfinder 0

Longmeadow 47 – Agawam 19

West Springfield 49 -- Northampton 0

Easthampton 40 – Greenfield 28

Chicopee Comp 20 -- Westfield 8

Central 54 -- Holyoke 0

Minnechaug 41 -- Putnam 12

