Rollover crash reported on I-91 in Northampton

Early this morning, around 2 a.m., a car rolled over into the median on I-91 southbound.

This happened near Exit 21 in Northampton.

Police tell Western Mass News that when they arrived to the scene, the 2 occupants were already out of the car.

Luckily, no one was injured in the rollover crash.

The accident remains under investigation.

