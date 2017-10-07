Western Mass Brews: Northampton Brewery

Welcome back to this week’s 'Western Mass Brews'….Let’s throw it back to 1987! Back then, there were just 100 breweries in the country, including this one right here in Northampton.

They are celebrating a major milestone let’s check out the Northampton Brewery located on Brewster Ct.

Some things have changed since Northampton Brewery created their first batch of craft beer.

"There are now 53 hundred approximately in the US so things were different in the craft beer world back then," explains Janet Egelston-Cichy, owner.

But Janet’s love of beer and good food, has not. This spot has been called Western New England’s first brew pub first consisting of a tiny carriage house and the annex where they now brew their beer.

"Built a new kitchen and a basement then built this on top of the new kitchen and basement ...that was 95', 96' then we built the sunroom and in 2013 we completely gutted and renovated so what you see now is very much different," Janet tells 'Western Mass Brews.'

And of course at the heart of it all is the beer.

"It's kind of like a music selection we are going to give you 10 songs you should be able to find one that you like," she says.

Head brewer, Donald Pacher says there’s a lot for hop heads to love. With more than one IPA on tap like the Paradise City IPA:

"This is a hoppy beer a malty beer smells like cut grass, pine needles, pine trees and they are two opposite beers," notes Donald.

Alongside the Black Cat Stout:

"Stout is super roasty coffee maybe a bit of chocolate if you search for it a malty beer," he explains.

If you’re a fan of pumpkin you’re in luck that brew hits the taps this weekend.

"Pumpkin spice that goes with it as well, that is a big hit because people wait for it we only make it when pumpkins are ripe," Donald says.

And what would a brew pub be without some solid grub:

"We decided early on we wanted to be less of a wild bar and more of a family pub atmosphere along with that mentality change I would say we expanded our menu quite a bit," Janet tells 'Western Mass Brews.'

With a focus on sustainable ingredients, local when possible and quite a variety of offerings.

Which leads up to their big celebration on October 15th, 30 years of operation, tickets are on sale thru the brewery with the proceeds benefiting the Literacy Project:

"The Literacy Project is a program that is an adult education program...so people can build on their skills prepare them for new types of jobs. It's really life changing and world opening for a lot of folks...so it's a terrific organization," Janet explains.

The two say they have some surprises for their upcoming celebration...But they wouldn’t share too many secrets!

"We have a ton of beers for our 30th anniversary we are keeping that a little close to the vest but there are some special stuff coming up for next weekend and we have some stuff we have cellared that will be coming out. Get a ticket come out and you will not be disappointed in the beer."

But before that your last chance to have a true deck bier ends tomorrow, as the deck closes for the summer after Columbus Day:

"Come on out to the beer garden and enjoy a beautiful fall weekend inside or outside. Enjoy the company of friends, great beer and wonderful service," says Janet.

Now, there is only one thing left to do ... and that is to say cheers!

