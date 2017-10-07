Police: Officer from Webster dies following crash

A police officer from Webster is being mourned today after he died following a car crash. The Webster Police Department posted the notice to their Facebook page late Saturday morning.

" ... it is with great sadness, and heavy hearts, that we must announce the untimely passing of Officer Michael Lee," police said.

Officer Lee was off-duty at the time of the crash.

"Michael passed away far too soon..." the Webster Police Department added.

As a SWAT operator and an investigator, Officer Lee will be missed.

"Michael had a way of bringing a smile to everyone's face the moment he encountered them. He was an outstanding officer, SWAT operator, investigator, and person. He will be missed by not only his colleagues in law enforcement, but by the community he served," police noted.

Further details regarding the crash were not released. Western Mass News has reached out to State Police for additional details. As soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update.

