Dr. Seuss mural controversy at Springfield Museums

In this May 4, 2017, photo John Simpson, left, project director of exhibitions for The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum unwraps a statue of the "Cat in the Hat," at the museum, in Springfield, Mass. AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Reaction over the Springfield Museums decision to remove a Dr. Seuss mural that some said is culturally insensitive, continues.

In a statement Saturday from the Springfield Museums, they explain their decision to remove the mural, but add they aren't abandoning their homage to Dr. Seuss.

Children for many years have read Dr. Seuss books over and over until the bindings come undone.

However, a new controversy is surrounding the author.

In Dr. Seuss's first book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" there's an image of a character of Asian descent. This was part of the mural at Springfield Museums.

"Dr. Seuss Enterprises worked closely with the team at the Springfield Museums on the design of the entire museum, including the Mulberry Street mural, with celebration and joy in mind. The scene from Mulberry Street was intended to illustrate the wonderful possibility of a child’s (Marco in the story) imagination," the Springfield Museums stated on their Facebook page.

However recently, some are calling the mural racially charged. So much so, that the Springfield Museums decided to take down the mural and replace it with a new image.

Their decision continues to garner a lot of reaction though from the Mayor of Springfield, the public ...and from the Springfield Museums itself.

"We have heard what you are saying, that we should not remove or censor the Mulberry Street mural that greets our guests at the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum....We want to reassure you that we are not abandoning our homage to Dr. Seuss’s first book, And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, which is based on a street in his hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. We have already begun working with an artist to create a new design, which prominently features scenes from the book as well as a procession of beloved characters created by Dr. Seuss over the course of his career," the Springfield Museums stated on their Facebook page Saturday.

