Springfield restaurant owners offer to buy controversial Dr. Seuss mural

The owners of the Student Prince Restaurant in Springfield said they're willing to purchase the controversial Dr. Seuss mural.
The mural displays a character of Asian descent from Dr. Seuss's first book, "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street".
Some have considered the mural culturally insensitive and perpetuates stereotypes. So much so, that the Springfield Museums decided to take down the mural and replace it with a new image.
On Saturday, Student Prince owners Andy Yee and Peter Picknelly, accompanied by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, said during a press conference that they would place the mural on display at their restaurant.
"We all grew up with Dr. Seuss. We read cat in the hat to my children and now my children are reading green eggs and ham to my grandchildren...and generations to come," said Yee.
Yee noted during the press conference that his family emigrated to the United States from China in the 1950's.
"It’s history. This is how Asian people came to this country. We didn’t come here bearing Louis Vuitton and Gucci," said Yee.
This all comes after First Lady Melania Trump gifted a small collection of Dr. Seuss books to a Massachusetts Library.
"We get whacked around by a Cambridge librarian, and the next week it’s something else," said Mayor Sarno.
In a statement from the Springfield Museums, they explain their decision to remove the mural, but add they aren't abandoning their homage to Dr. Seuss.
Children for many years have read Dr. Seuss books over and over until the bindings come undone.
However, a new controversy is surrounding the author.
"Dr. Seuss Enterprises worked closely with the team at the Springfield Museums on the design of the entire museum, including the Mulberry Street mural, with celebration and joy in mind. The scene from Mulberry Street was intended to illustrate the wonderful possibility of a child’s (Marco in the story) imagination," the Springfield Museums stated on their Facebook page.
Their decision continues to garner a lot of reaction though from the Mayor of Springfield, the public ...and from the Springfield Museums itself.
"We don’t want the mural to leave this city. It’s part of our history, it’s part of our roots. And it belongs here. And we’re going to do whatever it takes to make it stay here," said Picknelly.
The museum has not responded to the idea of anyone purchasing the mural at this time.
