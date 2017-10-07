Springfield restaurant owners offer to buy controversial Dr. Seuss mural

In this May 4, 2017, photo John Simpson, left, project director of exhibitions for The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum unwraps a statue of the "Cat in the Hat," at the museum, in Springfield, Mass. AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The owners of the Student Prince Restaurant in Springfield said they're willing to purchase the controversial Dr. Seuss mural.

The mural displays a character of Asian descent from Dr. Seuss's first book, "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street".

Some have considered the mural culturally insensitive and perpetuates stereotypes. So much so, that the Springfield Museums decided to take down the mural and replace it with a new image.

On Saturday, Student Prince owners Andy Yee and Peter Picknelly, accompanied by Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, said during a press conference that they would place the mural on display at their restaurant.

"We all grew up with Dr. Seuss. We read cat in the hat to my children and now my children are reading green eggs and ham to my grandchildren...and generations to come," said Yee.

Yee noted during the press conference that his family emigrated to the United States from China in the 1950's.

"It’s history. This is how Asian people came to this country. We didn’t come here bearing Louis Vuitton and Gucci," said Yee.

This all comes after First Lady Melania Trump gifted a small collection of Dr. Seuss books to a Massachusetts Library.

"We get whacked around by a Cambridge librarian, and the next week it’s something else," said Mayor Sarno.