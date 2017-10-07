First responders conduct active shooter training in Springfield

Around 100 first responders from western Massachusetts took part in an active shooting training exercise Saturday morning in Springfield.

It's tragic events like the one in Las Vegas where first responders need to be prepared for whatever comes their way.

"We don't know exactly what is going to happen until we show up," said Springfield Police Captain Rupert Daniel.

The exercise took place at the Hampden County Hall of Justice where members of the Springfield Tactical Response Unit, police, trial court officers and ambulance crews simulated a person bringing a gun into the courthouse.

The timing for Saturday's drill was coincident to the Las Vegas attack, according to Captain Daniel.

Captain Daniel told Western Mass News they look at recent events and prepare on how they could react in that situation.



"But we prepare for every situation, automatic weapons, barricaded suspect high altitude situation it's just part of our regular training," he explained.



Western Mass News stayed outside of the courthouse where the main activity was taking place, as EMS crews practiced using equipment, and others simulated injuries and how to best respond.



The drill brought several groups together which those who train court officers said is a key piece of responding to critical situations:



"The better we can communicate the more effectively, we can respond during an incident like this," said Assistant Director Standards in Training for Massachusetts Court, Heather Bouillette.



Saturday's drill is just a part of the training that members of the tactical unit undergo each month, and while the focus was on dealing with a situation at the hall of justice, those who organized it said it helps prepare officers and first responders to deal with a crisis at any location.

