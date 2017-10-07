Springfield police investigate shooting on Central Street

Springfield police are investigating after a 20-year-old man was shot on Central Street Saturday afternoon.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for the Springfield Police Department said the victim was shot in the thigh around 3:50 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to be ok.

Walsh said no suspects have been arrested. The shooting remains under investigation.

