Springfield PD: Elderly man hits parked cruiser, then another car

An elderly man was taken to the hospital after he struck a parked Springfield police cruiser and another car Saturday.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesman for the Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News the accident happened on Dickinson Street.

According to Walsh, a police officer was inside the parked cruiser at the time of the accident.

Walsh said that after the unidentified driver hit the cruiser, he drove away and crashed into another car.

Luckily, the police officer is ok. No word on the extent of the elderly man's injuries.

