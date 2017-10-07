Ware police seek to identify credit card fraud suspects

The Ware Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man and a woman suspected of using an elderly woman’s credit card.

Police said the suspects bought items with the woman’s credit card at Honeyland Farms on September 30.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Officer Regin at 413 967-3571 , or can send an anonymous tip to waretipline@townof ware.com

