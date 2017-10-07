Police officers from Easthampton, Holyoke begin deployment to Puerto Rico

Pictured from Left to right: Holyoke officers, Easthampton officer Luis Rivera

Several police officers from western Massachusetts began their deployment to Puerto Rico on Saturday.

Puerto Rico requested assistance through the mutual aid state-to-state emergency agency called EMAC since Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Officer Luis Rivera from Easthampton, along with Lt. Isaih Cruz, and Officers Mel Romero and Emil Morales of the Holyoke Police Department packed their bags and headed to Boston Logan International Airport to begin their two-week deployment.

Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse posted a photo of the three officers on Facebook, thanking them for their service.

Five other police officers from Holyoke and an officer from Hampden are scheduled to embark on this deployment.

A total of 69 police officers from Massachusetts will be heading south to assist local law enforcement with security duties.

The officers are divided into three separate two-week rotations.

