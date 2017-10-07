Holyoke police investigate two shootings - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

BREAKING

Holyoke police investigate two shootings

Posted: Updated:
(Western Mass News file photo) (Western Mass News file photo)
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Holyoke police are investigating two shootings Saturday night.

Lt. Usher told Western Mass News the first shooting occurred on 93 Lyman Street around 8:19 p.m. 

He said up to 10 rounds were fired and bullets struck several parked cars and a bullet hit an apartment on Bower Street.

When officers arrived, no suspects or victims were located.

Holyoke police officers on-scene discovered shell casings from a 40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun. One of the firearms was recovered by officers at the scene on Lyman Street.

Another shooting is currently being investigated on Worcester Place which just happened around 10:30 p.m.

One gunshot victim was located, limited information on that incident is available. 

It's unknown at this time if the two shootings are connected.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 
 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.