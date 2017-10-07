Holyoke police investigate two shootings

Holyoke police are investigating two shootings Saturday night.
Lt. Usher told Western Mass News the first shooting occurred on 93 Lyman Street around 8:19 p.m.
He said up to 10 rounds were fired and bullets struck several parked cars and a bullet hit an apartment on Bower Street.
When officers arrived, no suspects or victims were located.
Holyoke police officers on-scene discovered shell casings from a 40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun. One of the firearms was recovered by officers at the scene on Lyman Street.
Another shooting is currently being investigated on Worcester Place which just happened around 10:30 p.m.
One gunshot victim was located, limited information on that incident is available.
It's unknown at this time if the two shootings are connected.
Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.