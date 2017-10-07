Holyoke police investigate two shootings

Holyoke police are investigating two shootings Saturday night.

Lt. Usher told Western Mass News the first shooting occurred on 93 Lyman Street around 8:19 p.m.

He said up to 10 rounds were fired and bullets struck several parked cars and a bullet hit an apartment on Bower Street.

When officers arrived, no suspects or victims were located.

Holyoke police officers on-scene discovered shell casings from a 40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun. One of the firearms was recovered by officers at the scene on Lyman Street.

Another shooting is currently being investigated on Worcester Place which just happened around 10:30 p.m.

One gunshot victim was located, limited information on that incident is available.

It's unknown at this time if the two shootings are connected.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.

