Porsche show in Palmer benefits 'Homes for Our Troops'

If you’re into cars… today may be the day for you at the Palmer Motorsports Park where they are holding their first annual Porsche show and swap meet.

What makes this event even more special is the proceeds will be going to benefit Homes for our Troops.

It's a Porsche fans dream. We’re talking loads of them on display at the Whiskey Hill Raceway inside the Palmer Motorsports Park which has been called the ultimate playground for race fans.



The event schedule goes from 9 a.m. and will go until 4 and these Porches on display will not only do parade laps around the 2.3 mile track, but they’ll also be graded on a number of categories and compete for mahogany plaques voted on by the people of the Palmer Motorsports Park.

The Whiskey Hill Racetrack has 18 elevation changes…15 turns and at this time of year offers a great view of the New England foliage.



And hey, you can get involved on the track, too, with demos in the cars and roughly 70 vendors here all day long…some of which will teach you how to keep your car looking like the show cars on display today.



The event is family friendly and there’s going to be food and music. You can even bring your pets as well! Parking is $20, so make sure you do bring some cash and if you’d like to try and get your Porsche entered that’ll cost you an additional $10.

Palmer Motorsports Park is located at 58 West Ware Road in Palmer.

