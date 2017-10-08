Breezy, warm and humid with the chance for showers today

A summer like end weekend is on the way with warm temperatures and dew points in the 60s. While there may be a few showers around on Sunday it looks like our best chance for rain will come late tonight and Monday thanks to the remnants of Nate.

We remain warm and humid with an increasing breeze ahead of a cold front. This front will come into western Mass Sunday morning/early afternoon with a few showers possible. Highs today will top out in the mid to upper 70s. It will be a breezy day with winds out of the south between 10-15 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph.

Skies will remain cloudy tonight with rain moving in during the overnight. At this point it looks like we will have two periods of heavier rain. The first moves in early tomorrow morning. During the mid morning through the early afternoon it looks like we will see some showers. The next round of heavier rain looks to move in late Monday afternoon into the evening. The rain will come to an end Monday night. By the time the rain comes to an end much of the area could pick up 1-2" of rain. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s but it will be another humid afternoon.

The end of our week is looking drier, less humid and cooler but our overall weather pattern remains warm. Temperatures will stay close to or above normal through the midway point of October.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.