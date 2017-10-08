Alcohol could be a factor in Huntington single car crash

State Police say alcohol could be a factor in a single car crash in Huntington on Saturday that sent two people to the hospital.

Police tell Western Mass News that the driver, a Chicopee resident, lost control of her 2003 Jeep when driving down Route 112 in Huntington before 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The jeep reportedly rolled pinning the driver and her passenger a 29 year old Chester man in the vehicle. Members of the Huntington Fire Department had to extradite them from the vehicle.

Both were taken to Baystate Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

