Motorcyclists raise money for Springfield cancer center

Hundreds of motorcyclists were decked out in pink for the fifth annual 'Wicked In Pink' motorcycle run to raise money this weekend to benefit the Sisters Caritas Cancer Center.

Organizer Bob Kaine Alves decided to call off the motorcycle run for safety purposes because of the rain, and instead decided to get the after party started a little earlier.

Alves told Western Mass News the money they raise goes towards the cancer center in Springfield to help lighten the financial burden on those impacted by the disease.

Alves is a cancer survivor himself, and he said the question of medical payments was something that he was grappling with when he was battling the disease.

"We've payed mortgages, we've put dinner on the table, we've got rides to doctors appointments for patients. It's a great help for people," he said.

After the event on Sunday, Alves said the 'Wicked In Pink' ride has helped raised over $30,000 for the cancer center.

