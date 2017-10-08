Flooding on busy Westfield road causes issues for drivers

Sunday’s rainfall created an issue for drivers who had to travel through Little River Road in Westfield.

The area has been under extensive construction for over a month, and residents faced even more problems when a section of the unpaved road became flooded.

Western Mass News received phone calls into our newsroom from residents about how difficult it is for those who have to travel in that area.

The city of Westfield said the construction along a part of Route 187 will improve sidewalks, a new drainage system, widen roadways, and a realignment of Shaker Road and the Route 187 intersection.

This reconstruction project impacts Tow Path Lane to Sherman Bridge and Shaker Road from Littler River Road to Laurel Avenue.

By Sunday evening, the part of Little River Road that became flooded ended up getting filled with dirt by city workers.

Paving on Little River Road began at the end of August. The city said construction for this project is expected to continue throughout the month of October.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

