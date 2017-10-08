Remnants of Nate to bring rain and breezy conditions overnight into tomorrow

Mild and muggy conditions continue tonight ahead of a soaking rain tomorrow courtesy of the remnants of Nate. Drier and cooler air will move in for the middle of the week

Skies will remain cloudy tonight with rain moving in during the overnight. At this point it looks like we will have two periods of heavier rain. The first moves in early tomorrow morning. During the mid morning through the early afternoon it looks like we will see some showers. The next round of heavier rain looks to move in late Monday afternoon into the evening. The rain will come to an end Monday night. By the time the rain comes to an end much of the area could pick up 1-2" of rain. Highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s but it will be another humid afternoon.

The rain is needed as the latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions through just about all of Western Massachusetts. While we are not very concerned about river and stream flooding with the heavy rain, we will be watching for the potential for street and poor drainage flooding.

The end of our week is looking drier, less humid and cooler but our overall weather pattern remains warm. Temperatures will stay close to or above normal through the midway point of October.

