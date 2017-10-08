Owners get their animals blessed in Chicopee

Owners of animals from all walks of life headed to Chicopee on Sunday to get their furry family members blessed.

The pastor of St. Stanislaus Basilica blessed dozens of animals in front of the Stanislaus school.

Although many of the animals during the blessing were dogs and cats, some have been known to bring exotic animals to the blessing at St. Stanislaus Basilica.

Last weekend, members of the Bethesda Lutheran Church in Springfield also took part in blessing animals.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.