Easthampton resident relives memory of 2014 microburst

An aerial shot shows how powerful the damaging winds were in Easthampton. (Patrick Brough of Easthampton)

Three years ago a microburst tore through Easthampton, taking down trees on the side of Mt.Tom and trapping people in their cars on the mountain.

When the microburst occurred in the early morning hours of October 8, many people awoke to the howling wind and something they have never seen before.



Buddy Rymond heard the wind around 5 that morning back in 2014.

He and his wife stayed inside their home, afraid of what was happening outside.



"We had no idea what was going on and we figured our house could be destroyed, and actually it was," said Raymond.



Buddy’s home was taken out bu trees, along with a shed and other damage on his property.

His father and grandfather had built fire trails up the mountain behind their property, those trails which had been covered by down trees.



Emergency responders didn’t know what could be hiding underneath the trees on the roads.

Some drivers were even trapped in their cars on the mountain. Luckily, no one was killed, and people could rebuild.

Buddy Raymond made it his mission to start work on those fire trails to open them back up.

"There was trees down all through there. I cut all the way up to the third level. I still have a long way to go but I've done pretty well think," he noted.

The Raymond's were able to rebuild what was torn down, and their insurance came through to help pay for it all, although the memory of that day is certainly one they'll never forget.

