Dr. Seuss mural controversy continues

The controversy continues over a mural at the Doctor Seuss museum in Springfield.

While some have called for its removal, others are fighting to keep it where they say it belongs.

Several local businesses have now stood up for Seuss, along with the mayor of Springfield, Domenic Sarno.

The museum opened its doors back in June and has had guests from every state, and even some from other countries.

The museum tells Western Mass News that they have been so popular that they made a year's worth of business within their first 3 months.

But the concern from some is the mural as you walk through the front doors.

The mural comes from Dr. Seuss' first book, 'And to think I saw it on Mulberry street.’ And according to the museum, it was intended to illustrate the wonderful possibility of a child's imagination, like Marco’s in the story.

The first book itself is actually based on a street in Dr. Seuss' home town of Springfield.

Some residents have contacted the museum calling the mural culturally insensitive.

The museum decided it was best to remove the mural, but local businesses, including Peter Pan Buses, and the Student Prince and Fort restaurants have stood up for Seuss. They tell Western Mass News that they’ll buy it if necessary, whatever it takes to keep it here.

This controversy immediately follows one in which a Massachusetts librarian refused to accept a collection of Dr. Seuss books from First Lady, Melania Trump.

The librarian called some of the illustrations, “racist propaganda.”

