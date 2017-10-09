Drier, more fall-like weather later this week

Some beneficial rain today across western Mass with some locations picking up nearly an inch. We remain breezy with occasional gusts possibly reaching 30-40mph through roughly 10-11pm. Winds become much lighter overnight, rain will taper off and skies should begin to clear.

It will still feel muggy as you head out the door in the morning with temperatures and dew points in the lower 60s, but we improve throughout the day. Dew points return to the 50s through midweek and even hit 40s late week-a much more fall-like air mass! Even though we are less humid Tuesday, we are still much warmer than normal with highs returning to near 80 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

Overall, our weather pattern doesn’t change much. A ridge continues in the East, though we do get a break in ‘way-above’ normal temps and they return to around normal mid to late week. Temperatures go back up this weekend with some upper 70s back in the forecast. Rain-wise, we will see some showers late Wednesday and Wednesday night from a cold front. Behind this front, we will have our cooler, drier air mass.

Another storm system will approach this weekend, bringing warmer temps and higher humidity Saturday, then a chance for showers Sunday into Monday with our next front.

