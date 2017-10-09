Remnants of Nate bring humidity and tropical downpours

It's a warm and tropical start with humid, wet conditions! Keep the umbrella handy today since we'll be dealing with periods of rain off and on throughout the day as the remnants of Nate move through the northeast.

The first band of rain moves through this morning associated with a warm front. We'll catch a break from the rain for a few hours around the middle of the day then a second rain band will move in this afternoon with more tropical downpours and a rumble of thunder. The rain will come to an end this evening. There could be some minor street flooding in areas of poor drainage. By the time the rain ends much of the area could pick up to 1" of rain.

The rain is needed as the latest drought monitor shows abnormally dry conditions through just about all of Western Massachusetts.

The remnants of Nate will quickly move out so the sun returns tomorrow. It will still be warm but it will turn less humid as the day goes. Cooler more fall like air arrives for Wednesday and will stick around through the end of the week with temperatures mainly in the 60's.

The end of our week is looking drier, less humid and cooler but our overall weather pattern remains warm. Temperatures will stay close to or above normal through the midway point of October.

