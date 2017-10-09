Crews on scene of water main break in Chicopee

A water main break discovered shortly after 6 this morning has closed a road in Chicopee.

Officer Michael Wilk, with the Chicopee Police Department, said that Meeting House Road is closed to traffic as crews work to make repairs.

Wilk said the break happened in the area of 206 Meeting House Road and that officers are staged at each side of the road detouring traffic.

As of now, Wilk said, there is no timetable on the repairs.

This is a developing story and one that Western Mass News will update as more information becomes available.

