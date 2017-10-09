Crews repair Chicopee water main break

It was a rough day for some Chicopee residents as work continued through the afternoon to repair a water main break, which has been fixed as of this afternoon.

The break was so bad, it tore up a portion of the road down the street and left about a hundred families without water.

Some of them struggled to get through the day with another obstacle in the way.

More than a hundred Chicopee residents on Meetinghouse Road and beyond spent part of the day with no water and no road to pass through.

"It is bad. It is. It's muddy," said Diana Bermudez.

Bermudez was on her way to pick up her mother when she called and told her to watch for the gallons of water and mud painting the street.

"My mom called me and said just be careful if you're going to come. My son, he's across the street and he said 'Mom, I can't go to work because the street is flooded,'" Bermudez noted.

The Chicopee Police and Water Departments both got to the scene around 6 a.m. Monday and closed off the road for good by 7 a.m.

The water department told Western Mass News that it was no ordinary break, but a catastrophic one because of how the main broke.

Most water main breaks are known as flex breaks, which is a split of the main, like you would split a piece of spaghetti.

However, this catastrophic break cracked along the length of the pipe itself, splitting the pipe as far as 20 feet away.

"We've lost about 300,000 gallons of water," said Chicopee Water Superintendent Alan Starzyk.

It happens to be a high pressure location for the water, magnifying the break.

A portion of Meetinghouse Road actually came apart and as a result, forced crews to make repairs, but water or not, these families - like in any emergency - found find a way to get through it.

"I have my sister down the street and she will do whatever. If not, we will do whatever we have to do for her," Bermudez noted.

The water department will be disinfecting the pipe as they repair it to avoid any dirty water reaching these homeowners.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.