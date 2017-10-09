Over 1,300 customers without power in Springfield

Hundreds of western Massachusetts customers are without power this afternoon.

As of 4:10 p.m. Monday, Eversource is reporting over 1,800 outages.

Over 1,300 of those outages are being reported in Springfield. Outages have also been reported in West Springfield, Montague, Ludlow, and Russell.

Meanwhile, National Grid is reporting outages in Belchertown and Hancock.

For the latest First Warning Forecast, you can CLICK HERE.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.