Four people transported following head-on collision in West Springfield

West Springfield Police responded to the area of 791 Morgan Road following a motorvehicle crash around 3:30pm today.

Police described it as a head-on collision which sent four people to the hospital. Their conditions unknown at this time.

The area of Morgan Road and Pease Ave will remained blocked to traffic while police assess the scene.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

