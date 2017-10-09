Holyoke High assembly leads to dispute

An investigation is underway at Holyoke High School after a controversial incident that took place on Friday at a school assembly for Latino Heritage Month.

Now, the school district is revising protocol for student presentations.

It all started at that assembly where a Holyoke High student performed a spoken word poem about her Puerto Rican heritage and what it's like to be a minority in America.

Students told us that some of their peers were uncomfortable with the performance so they left the auditorium.

"There was a poetry piece that was done about stereotyping," said Holyoke City Councilor Nelson Roman.

In her poem, the student called white women's cooking 'flavorless' and referenced racism against Latinos.

Nearly 80 percent of students at Holyoke Public Schools are Hispanic, according to state data.

The poetry performance offended some students, according to a statement released by Holyoke Schools Superintendent Dr. Stephen Zrike and Holyoke High interim principal Dana Brown

Roman was at the assembly and saw those offended students leave the auditorium.

"It was mostly white students that left. It became this really unhealing moment," Roman added.

Someone wrote down the names of those students who left the auditorium.

"I feel and empathize for those students who made it on this list, but also for this young woman who just said a poem piece," Roman explained.

The piece of paper is now under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.

The statement from Zrike and Brown noted: "The piece of paper listed first names only and did not allude to or promote any type of action against or violence toward these students. It was in the sharing and re-sharing of the list on social media that an undetermined person added something about 'smacking' the students."

The statement also addressing the nature of the performance saying, "it is clear that some of the performances were not subjected to sufficient review in advance of the required assembly."

Because of this, Holyoke High school is taking full responsibility and will be revising protocols and procedures for the review and approval of proposed student presentations.

Again, the list is under investigation by the Holyoke Police Department.

The statement from Zrike and Brown appears below in it's entirety:

October 9, 2017 Dear members of the Holyoke High School Community, Last Friday, Holyoke High School hosted an assembly as part of our Latino Heritage Month activities. This annual event is conducted as part of Holyoke Public Schools' and Holyoke High School's (HHS) ongoing commitment to diversity and an inclusive school culture and community. The assembly consisted of various student presentations including drum playing, a flag parade, dance productions, personal stories and poetry readings by students. Our HHS Madrigal singers were particularly outstanding in singing the anthem of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico. While some in the audience found the assembly empowering, regrettably, others were offended by portions of the presentation. As a school that emphasizes and is committed to maintaining a culture of respect and tolerance for all, it is important to acknowledge and respond when any member of our school community does not feel welcome. Every student deserves to feel safe and supported at Holyoke High School, regardless of their race, religion, national origin, socio-economic status, gender, gender-identity, sexual orientation, or disability. Students certainly have the right to express their point of view, but it is a school's responsibility to provide the appropriate guidance, support and context for their message. Additionally, while well-intentioned and consistent with the Holyoke Public Schools' and Holyoke High School's commitment to celebrating and encouraging a diverse and inclusive school environment, it is clear that some of the performances were not subjected to sufficient review in advance of the required assembly. For this, we express our regret and take full responsibility. We also provide our assurance that we will be revising our protocols and procedures for the review and approval of proposed student presentations at such school-sponsored events going forward. Following the assembly, we learned that a list of names of a few students was circulated on social media. After our initial investigation, it was determined that the list of student names was generated by another student who felt disrespected by these students. The piece of paper listed first names only and did not allude to or promote any type of action against or violence toward these students. It was in the sharing and re-sharing of the list on social media that an undetermined person added something about "smacking" the students. That posting is currently being investigated in collaboration with the Holyoke Police and appropriate action will be taken with regard to any individual who is found to be advocating violence against any member of the Holyoke Public Schools' community. We must not allow the events of Friday to divide us. Rather, we must seize this moment as an opportunity to come together as a school community and to promote the inclusivity and diversity that makes our school and our students so special. To this end, we are calling on all students, families and staff members to partner with us to promote increased opportunities for unity. Beginning on Tuesday morning, we will be meeting with our students and staff to augment our efforts to foster and maintain a culture and educational environment where all students can thrive and where they are judged based upon their achievements and commitments to the welfare of others and not on their national origin, race, socio-economic status, gender, sexual orientation, gender-identity, or disability-status. Quite simply, there has been, and will continue to be, no place for intolerance or divisiveness within the Holyoke Public Schools. Thank you in advance for your support and for joining us in the important work ahead. Sincerely, Dr. Stephen Zrike, Superintendent of Schools Mr. Dana Brown, Holyoke High School Interim Principal"

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.