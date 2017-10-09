Easthampton family makes signs to stop speeders on heavily-traveled street

Hendrick Street in Easthampton is a popular cut through to Route 141, and as a result, some who live there say drivers can forget the speed limit.

That combined with what some observe as distracted driving has some residents wanting to send a message to those who pass by their homes.

We aren’t too far from local elections, and signs are popping up all over town, but some signs placed in one Easthampton family’s yard are asking those who drive on Hendricks Street to keep their eyes on the wheel and their foot off of the gas.

“There have been some horrible accidents that I have been first on scene. Things you never want to see,” said Tim Graeme.

Tim Graeme has lived here with his family for 10 years, and said these cars go far too fast.

“The speed on Hendrick Street is 30 miles an hour and it seems like folks do way more than that.

These signs are a recent addition after Tim’s son, Eammon’s friend was hit by a car while walking in the pedestrian lane of Hendricks Street.

“Luckily he's ok. It's not something anyone should ever have to go through. It shouldn't have to get personal to matter, but I think that is what this is now,” said Eammon.

The family said that the driver was distracted and Eammon’s friend was just days away from heading off to college.

“It was supposed to be three days later, but he is doing better now, luckily it didn't derail him too much.”

So this family asks that you please slow down, don’t speed, and save that text.

The Gaemes family said they are thinking of asking the town for an additional speed limit sign to help remind drivers to keep things in check.

