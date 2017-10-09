Fall businesses impacted by warm, wet Columbus Day weather

New England is the place to be in the fall because of the bright colors of fall foliage

With the weather feeling more like summer, those who rely on cool and crisp days to fund their fall businesses said that it's been a bit slow on this holiday weekend.

Apples, pumpkins, and hayrides: despite the muggy weather, some are ready for it to feel like fall.

"My favorite season is fall because I like going trick or treating," said Hailey.

Like Hailey, she and her brothers, sisters, and cousins stopped by Randall's Farm and Greenhouse in Ludlow today where they are entering their second busiest time of the year after the spring planting season.

"And October is the second busiest month of the year with everything that happens in the fall," said Karen Randall with Randall's Farm and Greenhouse.

Typically, there's a line throughout the outdoor space on this three day weekend, but today "the rain puts a little damper on things," Randall explained.

Randall noted that while the rain may have kept some customer's away, the precipitation earlier this year has helped out the crops, especially the pumpkins.

"The crop is beautiful, but you're not really in the mood until you get the nice weather," Randall explained.

So while some are enjoying the extra time to wear flip-flops and shorts, Randall said they will be doing their best to bring you fall while crossing their fingers for less rain.

"Next weekend, we are looking for a beautiful weekend because we will be having all our usual activities, but also our scarecrow contest, so that will be a lot of fun," Randall said.

