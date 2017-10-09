UPS offering discounts for shipments to Puerto Rico

For people here in western Mass with family in Puerto Rico, sending supplies to the hurricane ravaged island has been difficult and costly.

Today, we learn that more roads and delivery routes on the island are now open, and at least one carrier is lowering shipping prices for families desperate to get supplies to their loved ones.

Anthony Malave lives in Palmer, but is from Salinas, Puerto Rico, where many of his family members still live.

Today, Anthony is sending two generators through UPS at a cost of about 300 dollars per generator.

He said that given the conditions on the island, this was the cheapest method he could find that would guarantee door to door delivery.

“I tried everything this is basically the only place I found. Even the cargo on the airport. They told me if I'm not with Delta or another company, I cannot send nothing.”

Jim Moulton, owner of the UPS Store in Longmeadow told Western Mass News that beginning today, UPS nationwide is offering a discount to all packages headed to Puerto Rico.

“They have not given us a percentage. So far it appears to be on a case by case basis depending on where on the island it's going,” said Moulton.

Moulton said it is costly to ship anywhere in the Caribbean after the devastation of Hurricane Maria, but almost three weeks after she ripped this island apart, roads are beginning to open to more remote areas.

Good news for UPS, Puerto Rico.

More of the distribution centers in Puerto Rico have opened and they're trying to get more open as the roads open up and as people become more available.

Good timing, as the number of people coming in asking about getting supplies to family and friends in Puerto Rico grows daily.

Anthony's two generators are expected to arrive Monday.

The UPS discount to ship to Puerto Rico runs until October 31.

As for the United States Postal Service, the USPS website said that incoming mail is available on the island, but must be picked up at those post offices that are open or through limited delivery.

