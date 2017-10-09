Northampton man arrested following two suspicious fires

A Northampton man is accused of setting two fires in the city.

Police told Western Mass News that they were called to the CVS on King Street yesterday at 11:58am, after reports of a fire behind the building.

That fire caused $740 in damage.

Then around 1:25am this morning, police found a tool shed engulfed in flames at Abundance Farm on Prospect Street.

The suspect, Gregory McMaster, was arrested nearby.

Police said he spit on an officer during transport and is now faces the following charges:

One Count- Burn Personal Property

One Count-Burn Building

One Count- A&B Police Officer

The investigation is ongoing.

