Westfield man collects supplies for hurricane victims

It’s been weeks since Hurricane Maria and Irma hit, but locals are still struggling to get back on their feet.

That's where one Westfield resident comes in.

He's been staying in Florida, working to get donations to where they need to be.

Western Mass News spoke with him exclusively and has his story.

Lee Neddaeu has been hard at work since both hurricanes hit.

Lee said he has been in Florida for about two weeks collecting supplies.

Lee is working closely with his organization; Disaster Rescue International Volunteer Nation.

Lee told Western Mass News that the organization collects supplies and coordinates getting them to where it’s needed most.

He said that although it’s been a few weeks, the devastation still remains, and we can't forget to do our part.

“These supplies are really important. A lot of Puerto Rico has mudslides. First supplies are so important-- food and water, parts of the island that are not getting supplies at all. The locals there are in dire need and a lot of chaos going on."

Before arriving in Florida, Lee was actually in Texas, helping out with Hurricane Harvey.

Click here to find out how you can get involved.

