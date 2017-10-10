Springfield arson suspect back in court

The man who police said admitted to setting 5 fires just hours apart in Springfield, will be back in court today.

Today’s pre-trial hearing for Springfield resident, Mardell Davis, has been long in the making according to lawmakers, and a difficult process.

The 30-year-old admitted to police that he set 5 different fires in Springfield back in March. The first 3 happening in a Union Street apartment complex, where Davis lived. A home on Andrews Street was also destroyed by Davis, police said, and a fifth fire was also set on Hancock Street.

At his arraignment back in March, Davis claimed he was "hearing voices" and the court psychologist did not feel he was capable of staying in court.

Davis spent weeks at Bridgewater State Hospital, a place for the criminally insane, and after his last court appearance in April, it was determined he is fit enough for a trial.

Davis has been charged with 5 counts of arson of a dwelling, but that’s not all he may be hit with.

Upon his arrest, police discovered that Davis was a wanted man in Maryland as well. Where he allegedly faces charges which include homicide, rape and sexual assault.

The pre-trial hearing will be at the Hampden Superior Courthouse, Tuesday, and will allow lawyers to present any evidence that could be used in the trial later this year.

