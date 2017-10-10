Second half of the week looking more fall-like

We saw a beautiful Tuesday with much lower humidity, but well-above seasonable temperatures. Most highs climbed into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon, which is a good 10-15 degrees above normal. Tonight, more fall-like temperatures return as overnight lows fall into the upper 40s and low 50s-still, about 10 degrees above normal though.

We will have a clear evening, but more clouds drift in by early Wednesday and clouds will continue to increase throughout the day ahead of our next weather system. We will still see some veiled sunshine through the morning and temperatures return to around 70 in the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers are possible late in the day-more toward the evening, but rain looks light and scattered. Showers exit early Thursday as low pressure heads south and east.

Strong high pressure will build to our north Wednesday night and Thursday, ushering in cooler air. High temps Thursday only make it to the lower to mid-60s with clearing skies. Our coolest night will be Thursday night into Friday morning with some mid to upper 30s possible! Our end of the week is looking dry, crisp and mild with temps closer to normal.

The weekend is looking warmer, more humid and more unsettled. High pressure heads southeast of us Saturday, which will bring in more of a southerly wind flow and therefore more humidity. We will see a mainly dry day though with scattered clouds and warmer temps. A cold front will be to our north Sunday, so expect another warm, humid day with a few slight shower chances. This front will move southward into western Mass by late Sunday and Monday with showers and cooler temps to follow behind it.

