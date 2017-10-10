Sunshine returns but humidity exits! Summer feel sticks around

We saw a warm and very humid day yesterday across western Mass with high temps still a good 10 degrees above normal after an overnight low temp nearly 30 degrees above normal! Some beneficial rain fell across southern New England with western Mass seeing anywhere from 0.25-1.25".

It still feels a bit muggy this morning but certainly not as humid as yesterday. Dew points are in the lower 60's and will continue to slowly fall as the day goes on. Even though we are less humid today, we are still much warmer than normal with highs returning to near 80 degrees with a mostly sunny sky.

The cooler more seasonable air will arrive tomorrow and will stick around through the end of the week. A weak system could bring us a few light showers tomorrow evening into tomorrow night but we are not expecting much out of this. Some clouds may linger into Thursday morning but the sun will win out.

Overall, our weather pattern doesn't change much. A ridge continues in the East. This will allow temperatures go back up this weekend with some 70s back in the forecast. There may be an isolated shower on Saturday but overall the weekend is looking good.

A cold front will bring a few showers Sunday night into Monday. This front will drive in cooler, drier air for next week.