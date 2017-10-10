West Springfield Police: Stabbing victim's hands "nearly severed"

The West Springfield Police Department reports they were called to an apartment complex at 17 Highland Ave. Monday night for a stabbing victim.

Police say they found the man on the ground when they arrived on scene.

"Upon arrival Officers located the victim laying on the ground half inside an apartment, with his leg protruding into the common-hallway," police report.

What they saw inside the apartment was blood.

"There was blood spray and splatter on the walls throughout the apartment complex that led to the rear parking lot," police added.

"(The) victim, (a) black male was stabbed multiple times," explained Captain Paul Connor.

He told Western Mass News the man's girlfriend was the one who first contacted authorities, calling 9-1-1. This was around 10:45 p.m. Monday.

"As officers rendered first aid they found the victim to have suffered severe cutting injuries to his hands, with both hands being nearly severed," noted police, "There was an additional severe laceration to the crown of the head."

The stabbing victim was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield by ambulance.

No arrests have been made at this time and no description of the suspect or suspects is yet available.

Police report the stabbing victim last they heard, was in "stable condition" at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and he is expected to survive. Captain Connor says they are hoping to speak with him about what happened.

"Canvassing the area for any possible witnesses, none have come forward yet,' he told Western Mass News.

Police closed off the area in question last night to “gather evidence,” however Connor's confirmed they did not locate the weapon used.

A State Police Crime Scene unit assisted West Springfield police with the investigation Monday night.

"Investigation revealed that the male victim was targeted and this was not a random act and there is no threat to the public," noted police.

Further details have not been released at this time. The investigation continues by the West Springfield Police Department.

