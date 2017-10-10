West Springfield police to make statement regarding Highland Ave. incident

The West Springfield Police Department will be releasing a statement later this morning regarding an incident that happened on Highland Avenue Monday night.

Police could not provide any specific details regarding the incident that took place, but did say that the area in question was closed last night to “gather evidence.”

The department said they will be releasing a statement this morning, possibly around 9 a.m.

Western Mass News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.