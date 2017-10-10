Mass. State Police sending cruisers to help officers in Puerto Rico

Over a dozen Massachusetts State Police cruisers are heading to Puerto Rico to help officers on the island.

Mass. State Police said that Tuesday morning, a trucking company arrived at the department's headquarters in Framingham to pick up those 13 cruisers which will ultimately be transported to Puerto Rico "in support of the mission by Massachusetts law enforcement officers to assist with policing and security duties on the island."

The trucks, working in coordination with MEMA, will bring the cruisers to a port facility, where they will then be loaded onto a shipping barge and transported to Puerto Rico.

State Police noted that the first wave of state troopers and local police officers left Saturday for a two-week deployment to the island and two additional deployments are planned in the coming weeks.

