Massachusetts gas prices down a nickel per gallon

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts drivers are getting some relief at the pump as the average cost of gas has dropped a nickel in the past week.

AAA Northeast said Tuesday that self-serve, regular is now selling for an average of $2.55 per gallon, 5 cents lower than last week.

That's also 6 cents per gallon higher than the national average and 42 cents higher than the average price a year ago.

AAA also found a 50-cents range in prices for self-serve, regular, from a low of $2.29 to a high of $2.79 per gallon.

