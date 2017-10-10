VIDEO: First trailer released for 'Castle Rock'

Tuesday, October 10 2017 1:08 PM EDT2017-10-10 17:08:37 GMT
(Western Mass News photo)
Stephen King fans are probably familiar with Castle Rock, a fictional town that has served as the basis for many of his novels and short stories. In his works, it's said to be 188 miles from the city of Boston, but a new show centered around the town will feature a setting just 42 miles from Springfield.
In just a few weeks, the little town of Orange, Massachusetts will be completely transformed. Businesses in orange are starting to look a little run down, but that's on purpose - to make the town look like Castle Rock, ME.
