VIDEO: First trailer released for 'Castle Rock'

First trailer released for 'Castle Rock'

By Ryan Trowbridge
ORANGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

We are getting a first look at a new Stephen King series being filmed in Franklin County.

Crews have been shooting 'Castle Rock,' which is inspired by some of King's works, in Orange since the summer.

Parts of downtown were transformed for the filming, including The Pizza Factory, which became Castle Rock Pizza Company.

Castle Rock is the fictitious Maine town that served as the scene for many of King's works including Needful Things, Bag of Bones, and Cujo

The first trailer for the ten episode series has been released and has had over 350,000 views on YouTube since Sunday.

Variety reports that Bill Skarsgård, who recently appeared in 'It' is in the series.  Other cast members include André Holland, Terry O'Quinn, Sissy Spacek, Jane Levy, and Melanie Lynskey, according to deadline.com.

J.J. Abrams is serving as executive producer for the series.

'Castle Rock' is set to premiere on Hulu sometime in 2018.

