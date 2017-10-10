VIDEO: First trailer released for 'Castle Rock'

Filming for 'Castle Rock' is underway! Downtown Orange was blocked off for a good portion of the day Tuesday as ...

In just a few weeks, the little town of Orange, Massachusetts will be completely transformed. Businesses in orange are starting to look a little run down, but that's on purpose - to make the town look like Castle Rock, ME.

Parts of Orange transforming into 'Castle Rock' for Hulu series

Stephen King fans are probably familiar with Castle Rock, a fictional town that has served as the basis for many of his novels and short stories. In his works, it's said to be 188 miles from the city of Boston, but a new show centered around the town will feature a setting just 42 miles from Springfield.

Orange to transform into 'Castle Rock' for Stephen King series

We are getting a first look at a new Stephen King series being filmed in Franklin County.

Crews have been shooting 'Castle Rock,' which is inspired by some of King's works, in Orange since the summer.

Parts of downtown were transformed for the filming, including The Pizza Factory, which became Castle Rock Pizza Company.

Castle Rock is the fictitious Maine town that served as the scene for many of King's works including Needful Things, Bag of Bones, and Cujo.

The first trailer for the ten episode series has been released and has had over 350,000 views on YouTube since Sunday.

Variety reports that Bill Skarsgård, who recently appeared in 'It' is in the series. Other cast members include André Holland, Terry O'Quinn, Sissy Spacek, Jane Levy, and Melanie Lynskey, according to deadline.com.

J.J. Abrams is serving as executive producer for the series.

'Castle Rock' is set to premiere on Hulu sometime in 2018.

