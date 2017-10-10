Somerville officer injured in New Hampshire crash dies

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts police officer struck by another vehicle while riding his motorcycle in New Hampshire has died.

Somerville police announced Tuesday that Officer Louis Remigio died Monday night. Remigio, a 30-year veteran, sustained severe injuries in the crash in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on Sunday. He was off-duty.

Somerville Chief David Fallon said in a statement that the 55-year-old Remigio "was tough yet kind, empathetic, and fair."

Mayor Joseph Curtatone says Remigio's loss is "immeasurable."

Remigio, who lived in Tewksbury, was struck just after 9 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 95 south by an 18-year-old Burlington, Massachusetts resident who police say may have been racing other vehicles when he crossed into oncoming traffic.

The teen was released on $10,000 bail pending his arraignment Oct. 20 on charges including felony reckless conduct.

