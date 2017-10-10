Halloween display disturbing neighbors in Mass. town

(Note: the display is very realistic and might be offensive to some)

A Halloween display in Massachusetts of a dummy hanging from a tree looks all too real for some people.

Police have even received 911 calls from concerned residents.

While the homeowner calls it art, some neighbors call it obscene and should be taken down.

"I was like, 'What?! That's so disgusting.' It looks so real, that's what's so, you know, weird about it," said Elsa Carvalho.

Even with Halloween approaching, this realistic display is catching many Sudbury, MA residents off-guard. Some are calling 911 when they get 'tricked' by what appears to be a man hanging from a noose attached to a tree.

"I don't like it at all. I mean, I think Halloween is supposed to be fun. I don't like the really sort of dark side of Halloween," Carvalho added.

It's actually a mannequin in the front yard of a home on Hudson Road.

The homeowner declined to go on-camera, but writes: "My hangman was built with my children to both help them get over their own fears during the Halloween holiday as well as learn about the relationship between computers, motors and gears. Our creation is a contemporary statement on man's struggles with technology in a modern society. Like all art, it does cause some controversy and is ultimately up to each individual to interpret as they see fit."

A town Facebook page is filled with comments on the controversy. One person writes: "We just had this debate at our dinner table last night. Half my family had no problem with it and half did. I don't care for it because I feel for anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide and I can't imagine how this would make them feel."

"I have nothing against the people who are there. I know they're very nice people. I guess everybody has a different perception about what Halloween is," Carvalho noted.

Some parents of small children say they now avoid driving by that area.

The homeowner says the hangman is more realistic this year due to accusations of racial insensitivity.

