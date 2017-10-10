Massachusetts to ensure social workers set to fight opioids

BOSTON (AP) - Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has unveiled what he's calling a "first-in-the-nation set of educational core principles" for social workers on the front lines of the battle against opioid abuse.

The Republican said Tuesday that nine schools of social work agreed to use these core principles in their teaching.

He says this ensures the more than 4,000 social work students enrolled in Massachusetts are equipped with the skills needed to confront the deadly problem of addiction to opioids like heroin and fentanyl.

The agreement comes two years after Massachusetts became the first state to require medical and dental schools to train students in substance misuse prevention.

The schools are: Boston College, Boston University, Bridgewater State University, Salem State University, Simmons College, Smith College, Springfield College, Westfield State University, and Wheelock College.

