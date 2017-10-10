East Longmeadow woman recounts bravery witnessed at scene of Vegas shooting

Tonight, a local woman who was at the Las Vegas concert - which was the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history - shares her story.

Lisa Aliengena of East Longmeadow is safe and home but on Tuesday, she spoke exclusively to Western Mass News about the bravery she witnessed and the heroes she met that tragic night.

Aliengena was staying at the Mandalay Bay with a friend and getting ready to watch Jason Aldean perform at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas just over a week ago - not knowing what would happen moments after.

"I think we were just having a conversation about how great the night was and then you just heard that horrific popping sound," Aliengena said.

Aliengena and her friend were stage left when shots rang out. In the chaos that quickly followed, they lost each other.

"I saw people getting down, just dropping to the ground," Aliengena explained.

At first, Aliengena got down on the ground too, but knew she had to run while still hearing the pop, pop, pop of gunfire.

"I wasn't hit by anything, but you could feel the sensation," Aliengena noted.

Aliengena started running then tripped and fell.

"Someone, grabbed me, picked me up. I don't know if it was a man or woman, no idea, it was just a blur of people running," Aliengena said.

Eventually, Aliengena made it to a nearby airplane hanger where others were hiding.

"At this point, you're still hearing gunshots and you still don't know where it's coming from," Aliengena added.

It was here that Aliengena tried to get a hold of her kids, husband, and parents and left messages of 'I love you' and what was happening until finally, she reached her husband, Kevin.

"He said just buddy up with someone, is there anybody there? Then I went under this machine and I could hear this guys voice," Aliengena said.

That guy was Joe, an off-duty police officer from California. Aliengena still doesn't know his last name.

"He immediately grabbed my hand and I was crying and he was just very calming. He just kept saying, 'Are you ok? Are you hurt?' I said no. He said 'You're alive. We're good. We got this!'" Aliengena said.

Joe, eventually led Aliengena and several others to safety, at one point getting on the phone with Aliengena's husband.

"He introduced himself, said he was an off-duty police officer and that my wife was in his care," Kevin Aliengena noted.

Joe and his wife stayed with them all night. This is the reason Aliengena is telling her story. Fifty-eight people died, but there's this - something positive coming from something so horrific.

"Just thank you so much for being there," Aliengena said.

There are so many details of Aliengena's story that can't be told in two minutes. Her friend with her on the trip is okay.

Aliengena is simply grateful to be home and grateful for Joe, who she and husband, Kevin, hope to meet one day.

