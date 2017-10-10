Now might be perfect time to pick a pumpkin

We're just a few weeks away from Jack-o-Lanterns lighting front steps and trick-or-treaters knocking on doors.

Since candy won't go bad like pumpkins, you may be wondering when is the perfect time to get a pumpkin?

The leaves are changing, which means one thing for Stephen McCray at McCray's Farm in South Hadley: it's pumpkin season.

"A lot of pumpkins, a lot of big pumpkins," McCray explained.

This unseasonal fall time weather we've had hasn't been a problem, McCray said, which has brought him a lasting crop with strong handles.

"Most of the handles are really good. Usually if it's got a strong handle on it, it will typically last longer," McCray said.

Tiny or large, orange, green, or white, you'll find what you need now.

"Right now, it's really nice," McCray explained.

With so much supply from a great harvest season and Halloween still a few weeks away, you may be asking yourself if it's too early to go and get a pumpkin.

"If you cut em right now, that'll be a problem, but if they're just sitting on the front steps, that'll be fine," McCray noted.

They will be fine because of chemicals McCray said his farm uses to keep the rotting under control.

"You will get an occasional pumpkin that will rot, but we spray them. We spend a lot of money on spray, fungicide to keep the bugs away, and try to preserve them some, so for the most part, they preserve pretty good. The biggest thing we need now is dry weekends," McCray added.

