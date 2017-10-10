MBTA unveils new orange line cars made by CRRC

We're getting our first look at the new train cars CRRC is producing for the MBTA.

The MBTA released a video on Tuesday showing off some of the first new orange line cars.

They said these cars are being shipped from Changchun, China.

First pair of new #MBTA #OrangeLine cars are on the move in Changchun. First cars to be shipped from China. 100s more to be made in Mass pic.twitter.com/thI7xjWkw6 — MBTA (@MBTA) October 10, 2017

The MBTA noted that as the cars arrive in the Bay State, they "will be subjected to months of rigorous testing."

Hundreds more are slated to be made at the CRRC plant in Springfield when the facility is complete.

After they arrive in Mass. at the end of the year, the new #MBTA #OrangeLine cars will be subjected to months of rigorous testing pic.twitter.com/GuVatwl6GS — MBTA (@MBTA) October 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.