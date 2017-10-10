MBTA unveils new orange line cars made by CRRC - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

MBTA unveils new orange line cars made by CRRC

(Photo from video: Twitter / @MBTA) (Photo from video: Twitter / @MBTA)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

We're getting our first look at the new train cars CRRC is producing for the MBTA.

The MBTA released a video on Tuesday showing off some of the first new orange line cars.

They said these cars are being shipped from Changchun, China.

The MBTA noted that as the cars arrive in the Bay State, they "will be subjected to months of rigorous testing."

Hundreds more are slated to be made at the CRRC plant in Springfield when the facility is complete.

